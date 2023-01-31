Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming.

Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders for the family of the incident they say robbed them of a beloved father-of-two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.

“A little girl, and a little boy, and a little baby that’s going to be born tomorrow... probably in the same hospital he passed at,” said Arthur Tucker, Frasure’s uncle.

Wyoming police to an apartment on Durrell Avenue Monday around 12:40 a.m. for a reported burglary. They found two suspects in the back of the property and issued “repeated” but unspecified commands, according to a department statement.

The suspects allegedly ignored the commands before one of them, believed to be Frasure, got into a car and tried to drive away “in a hurry.” Authorities say the officers told the man to stop and that he ignored that command as well.

The department statement reads: “The fleeing suspect then accelerated the vehicle toward the officers, after which the officers defended themselves by discharging their service weapons in an attempt to stop the approaching vehicle.”

Frasure was hit at least once. Tucker says he was shot in the back of the head at least once.

“You don’t shoot somebody in the head three times,, in the back of the head... That’s a coward’s way,” Tucker said at the vigil.

EMS transported Frasure to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. He is brain dead but remains on life support pending the execution of certain legal documents.

Hours later, the family stood at the vigil saying “enough is enough” and “justice for Joe.”

They say Frasure was no burglary suspect but was with his sister at the property, where his late grandmother lived, helping clear out the apartment after her death three weeks ago.

“He was going through a tough time over her passing and he was there to help his little sister clean out the place and someone made a bogus call about a burglary,” Tucker said earlier Monday.

“He was doing nothing wrong,” Tucker added at the vigil. “He was allowed to be here. This was his grandmother’s house.”

Lisa Fischer, Frasure’s mother, says officers should have shot at the van’s tires instead. “They didn’t have to shoot him in the head.”

Tucker remembered his nephew: “He was always funny... I can hear his voice now in my head... He’s laughing.”

Frasure’s brother, also named Joe, said he was somebody who always put everyone else first. “He’s a great person. I just wish he were here to share his story... but he’s not.”

Wyoming police have been equipped with body cameras since early 2021. Joe wants to see the body camera footage.

“You know, these cops are going to be able to go home and talk to their wives, their children, their brothers... What about me? We get nothing,” he said.

Wyoming PD is cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation and review.

Prosecutor Missy Powers will decide if any charges will be filed against the officers who fired their weapons.

