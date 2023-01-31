Contests
First Alert Traffic: Here’s the latest delays, crashes

Overnight snow and ice are slowing the morning commute on the Cut-in-the-Hill in northern Kentucky Tuesday.
Overnight snow and ice are slowing the morning commute on the Cut-in-the-Hill in northern Kentucky Tuesday.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are becoming increasingly icy with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of snow and an icy glaze.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday after a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain left less than an inch of snow and a glazing of ice by 4 a.m.

All highways are open as the morning commute picks up, but be sure to watch for slick spots on untreated secondary streets and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

“There are definitely still some slick spots but we have trucks out all over,” a Dearborn County dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW. “The snow is still coming down but the trucks will be out for a while.”

Two highways were shut down overnight due to icy conditions:

  • A vehicle flipped on southbound Interstate 275 near Ohio 32 late Monday, Clermont County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
  • A semi tractor-trailer slid off westbound I-74 into the median just inside the Indiana border at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers. The highway reopened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when crews pulled the massive vehicle out.
  • Left lanes were blocked on westbound I-275 in Kenton County near Turkeyfoot Road due to a crash about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.
  • Westbound I-275 near Dixie Highway
  • Car into the median just after the Norwood Lateral on southbound I-75
  • Back-to-back crashes westbound I-275 near Loveland Madeira/Wards Corner roads.

