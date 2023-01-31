Contests
First Alert Traffic: SB I-275 reopens after crash near Ohio 32

Police at the scene of a flipped car on I-275.
Police at the scene of a flipped car on I-275.(ODOT)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again near Ohio 32 after a flipped vehicle closed it late Monday.

Roads are becoming increasingly icy with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of snow and an icy glaze from a wintry mix overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

All highways are clear and open again, but be sure to watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses as you head out Tuesday morning.

