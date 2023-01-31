First Alert Traffic: SB I-275 reopens after crash near Ohio 32

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 275 is open again near Ohio 32 after a flipped vehicle closed it late Monday.

Roads are becoming increasingly icy with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of snow and an icy glaze from a wintry mix overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

All highways are clear and open again, but be sure to watch for slick spots on bridges and overpasses as you head out Tuesday morning.

Big trouble - icy elevated roadways - this is I-275 at SR 32 in Clermont Co. Roads will improve overnight as road crews get to work - Pic courtesy of ODOT @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gFlnP1eyrY — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 31, 2023

CAREFUL OUT THERE - not much snow but - light snow is falling on roads warm enough to start melting - I-275 at Rt 32 - - the cold air at 25° to 28° - is quickly REFREEZING the precip into a skim of ice. Ovnt most precip well south of Cincy metro area watch for slick spots @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/u8GkyZcDx2 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 31, 2023

