First Alert Traffic: ‘Several vehicles stuck’ on William Howard Taft, police close road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are icy across the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of overnight snow with an icy glaze.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.
Multiple crashes are slowing the morning commute, but all highways remain open at this time.
Cincinnati police closed William Howard Taft coming off Columbia Parkway in Walnut Hills due to “several vehicles that are stuck.”
The Cincinnati Police Department is under emergency accident reporting procedures until further notice. Police enacted that shortly after 7 a.m.
Officers will only respond to crashes where cars are disabled or people are injured.
If you are in a minor crash involving another car and your vehicles are still drivable, exchange information and continue on or go to the nearest police district to make a report.
Be sure to watch for slick spots on untreated secondary streets and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.
“There are definitely still some slick spots but we have trucks out all over,” a Dearborn County dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW. “The snow is still coming down but the trucks will be out for a while.”
Two highways were shut down overnight due to icy conditions:
- A vehicle flipped on southbound Interstate 275 near Ohio 32 late Monday, Clermont County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
- A semi tractor-trailer slid off westbound I-74 into the median just inside the Indiana border at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers. The highway reopened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when crews pulled the massive vehicle out.
- Left lanes were blocked on westbound I-275 in Kenton County near Turkeyfoot Road due to a crash about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.
- Westbound I-275 near Dixie Highway
- Car into the median just after the Norwood Lateral on southbound I-75
- Back-to-back crashes westbound I-275 near Loveland Madeira/Wards Corner roads.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.