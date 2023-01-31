First Alert Traffic: ‘Several vehicles stuck’ on William Howard Taft, police close road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are icy across the Tri-State with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of overnight snow with an icy glaze.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday.

Multiple crashes are slowing the morning commute, but all highways remain open at this time.

Cincinnati police closed William Howard Taft coming off Columbia Parkway in Walnut Hills due to “several vehicles that are stuck.”

The Cincinnati Police Department is under emergency accident reporting procedures until further notice. Police enacted that shortly after 7 a.m.

Officers will only respond to crashes where cars are disabled or people are injured.

If you are in a minor crash involving another car and your vehicles are still drivable, exchange information and continue on or go to the nearest police district to make a report.

NEW CRASH: Ambulance just getting on scene, at least 2 vehicles involved with one turned the opposite direction of traffic. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/6xFx0kxAqO — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 31, 2023

Happened to see this parade of snow plows near Taylor Mill on 275 & traffic crawling behind. Take it slow folks! ⚠️🥶@FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/qIguIWfo5D — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 31, 2023

Be sure to watch for slick spots on untreated secondary streets and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

“There are definitely still some slick spots but we have trucks out all over,” a Dearborn County dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW. “The snow is still coming down but the trucks will be out for a while.”

BREAKING: Car into median just after Norwood Lateral SR562 on 75SB use caution, dangerous icy & snowy conditions right now. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/KH9yuqzaYH — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 31, 2023

BREAKING NOW: Back to back crashes on 275WB near Loveland-Madeira Rd. & Wards Corner Road. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/hbCHzbvLWY — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 31, 2023

Two highways were shut down overnight due to icy conditions:

A vehicle flipped on southbound Interstate 275 near Ohio 32 late Monday, Clermont County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

A semi tractor-trailer slid off westbound I-74 into the median just inside the Indiana border at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers. The highway reopened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when crews pulled the massive vehicle out.

Left lanes were blocked on westbound I-275 in Kenton County near Turkeyfoot Road due to a crash about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.

Westbound I-275 near Dixie Highway

Car into the median just after the Norwood Lateral on southbound I-75

Back-to-back crashes westbound I-275 near Loveland Madeira/Wards Corner roads.

Big trouble - icy elevated roadways - this is I-275 at SR 32 in Clermont Co. Roads will improve overnight as road crews get to work - Pic courtesy of ODOT @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gFlnP1eyrY — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 31, 2023

CAREFUL OUT THERE - not much snow but - light snow is falling on roads warm enough to start melting - I-275 at Rt 32 - - the cold air at 25° to 28° - is quickly REFREEZING the precip into a skim of ice. Ovnt most precip well south of Cincy metro area watch for slick spots @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/u8GkyZcDx2 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 31, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.