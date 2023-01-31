Contests
First Alert Weather Day: Slick, snowy roads for morning commute

Icy Patches Overnight
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday across the Tri-State, making this a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

A light wintry mix fell overnight, leaving roads covered with less than an inch of snow and an icy glaze from freezing rain.

Plan on slippery road conditions as you head out as light snow continues to fall in some areas.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses, and untreated roads.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All highways are clear now but two crashes closed highways across the region overnight.

Several school districts in the Tri-State are closed or operating on two-hour delays.

LIST: School Closings & Delays

Temperatures are in the low 20s.

The morning low is expected to bottom out at 20 degrees at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Later, it will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high temperature around 30 degrees.

The low Wednesday morning is expected to dip to around 18.

The sun will make a welcome return on Wednesday but it will remain quite cold with the high struggling to reach the freezing mark.

Stay updated on the latest conditions and alerts in your community by downloading our free FOX19 NOW Weather App:

Download our free weather app here:(WXIX)

