Florence house fire hospitalizes 1, displaces 3 residents

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky man is expected to recover after he was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation from an early morning house fire.

Flames broke out at a one-story home on Center Park Drive in Florence just after midnight Tuesday, according to Florence Fire Battalion Chief David Dannemiller.

Crews contained the blaze within minutes of arriving on the scene, but it still caused extensive damage to the home: “It will take a good amount of work to get that home livable again,” he said.

There is smoke damage throughout the residence and fire damage in a few rooms, he added.

All three residents are displaced. The one who went to St. Elizabeth Florence has non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A monetary damage estimate was not immediately available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.