Florence house fire hospitalizes 1, displaces 3 residents

A Florence resident suffered smoke inhalation in an early morning house fire Tuesday, fire officials say.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky man is expected to recover after he was taken to a hospital with smoke inhalation from an early morning house fire.

Flames broke out at a one-story home on Center Park Drive in Florence just after midnight Tuesday, according to Florence Fire Battalion Chief David Dannemiller.

Crews contained the blaze within minutes of arriving on the scene, but it still caused extensive damage to the home: “It will take a good amount of work to get that home livable again,” he said.

There is smoke damage throughout the residence and fire damage in a few rooms, he added.

All three residents are displaced. The one who went to St. Elizabeth Florence has non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A monetary damage estimate was not immediately available.

