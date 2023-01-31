Contests
Game time for Reds Opening Day announced

Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The start time for the Reds’ Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been announced.

The March 30 game will begin at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park, the MLB announced Tuesday.

The Reds open the season with a six-game homestand against the Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

The Reds will play a series against all American League teams with half of those series at home and half on the road.

Some of the highlights for the Reds’ 2023 home schedule include series against the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

The longest homestand on next season’s schedule is 10 games against the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks from July 14-23 out of the All-Star break.

You can find the Reds’ entire schedule here.

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
APRIL 6, 2010: The Cincinnati Reds Scott Rolen takes to the on-deck circle against the St....
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
