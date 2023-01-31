Game time for Reds Opening Day announced

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The start time for the Reds’ Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been announced.

The March 30 game will begin at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park, the MLB announced Tuesday.

The Reds open the season with a six-game homestand against the Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

The Reds will play a series against all American League teams with half of those series at home and half on the road.

Some of the highlights for the Reds’ 2023 home schedule include series against the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians.

The longest homestand on next season’s schedule is 10 games against the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks from July 14-23 out of the All-Star break.

You can find the Reds’ entire schedule here.

