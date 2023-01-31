VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL released footage Monday night of the midfield handshake between quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes after Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Burrow’s message to Mahomes? “Go win it now.”

Just prior, Mahomes tells Burrow he has “a hell of a career” in front of him.

Bengals fans will recall Burrow’s heartening comment earlier in the postseason about the Bengals’ championship window being his “entire career.”

After a disappointing end to a remarkable season, there’s a similar sort of solace to be found in the thought that this budding Burrow-Mahomes rivalry has only just finished act one.

Until next year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.