VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame

If this NFL season is any indication, their rivalry is just beginning.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL released footage Monday night of the midfield handshake between quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes after Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Burrow’s message to Mahomes? “Go win it now.”

Just prior, Mahomes tells Burrow he has “a hell of a career” in front of him.

Bengals fans will recall Burrow’s heartening comment earlier in the postseason about the Bengals’ championship window being his “entire career.”

After a disappointing end to a remarkable season, there’s a similar sort of solace to be found in the thought that this budding Burrow-Mahomes rivalry has only just finished act one.

Until next year.

