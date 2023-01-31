Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Jury drops felonious assault charges in Tokyo Foods suspected shooter case

Daniel Beckjord, 33, was arrested after shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant on Sunday...
Daniel Beckjord, 33, was arrested after shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant on Sunday evening, according to court documents.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury dropped the five felonious assault charges held against the man accused of shooting at an Asian grocery store.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord is accused of shooting multiple times at Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road, shattering windows with bullets and causing damage to the Evendale business.

Additionally, nine people locked themselves inside a restaurant bathroom next door when the shooting occurred, an affidavit said.

After a jury hearing Tuesday, Beckjord was indicted on one count of inducing panic, three counts of having a weapon while under disability and two counts of vandalism.

He was originally facing numerous charges including 10 counts of inducing panic.

RELATED: ‘Should the Tokyo Foods shooter be charged with a hate crime?’

In addition, an affidavit said officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana, cultivation equipment and packaging in the suspect’s home. However, those charges were dropped as well.

The 33-year-old’s next court date is on Wednesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

Latest News

Anthony Brown was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery,...
Fairfield Walmart shooting suspect found competent to stand trial
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
Bearcats football schedule highlighted by Oklahoma matchup
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Game time for Reds Opening Day announced
Lance Hatfield, 28, and Joshua Morgan, 28, of Amelia, were arrested for stealing USPS mail and...
2 Amelia men found with stolen mail, court docs say