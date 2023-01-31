Jury drops felonious assault charges in Tokyo Foods suspected shooter case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Grand Jury dropped the five felonious assault charges held against the man accused of shooting at an Asian grocery store.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord is accused of shooting multiple times at Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road, shattering windows with bullets and causing damage to the Evendale business.

Additionally, nine people locked themselves inside a restaurant bathroom next door when the shooting occurred, an affidavit said.

After a jury hearing Tuesday, Beckjord was indicted on one count of inducing panic, three counts of having a weapon while under disability and two counts of vandalism.

He was originally facing numerous charges including 10 counts of inducing panic.

In addition, an affidavit said officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana, cultivation equipment and packaging in the suspect’s home. However, those charges were dropped as well.

The 33-year-old’s next court date is on Wednesday morning.

