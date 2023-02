LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters.

The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend.

No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal.

Firefighters were able to rescue him.

Arlo was unscathed!

