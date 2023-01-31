Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.

The charges stem from a July 2021 crash.

Trammell was accused of driving on US 52 when he crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle was 46-year-old Virginia Fasbinder.

After the crash, investigators said they found two hypodermic needles in Trammell’s car.

A month later, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say lab results showed Trammell had drugs, including meth, in his system at the time of the crash.

Fassbinder’s loved ones say she was a mother who was loved by her co-workers and customers at Pioneer Restaurant and Lounge where she’d worked for more than a decade.

Franklin County prosecutors plan to dismiss some of the other charges Trammell faced, including reckless homicide. They say the charges wouldn’t have led to a steeper sentence.

Trammell will be sentenced on March 1.

