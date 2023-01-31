Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Video from previous coverage.

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 76-year-old Covington man who went missing in late December has been found dead in Warren County, according to Covington police.

The body of Edward Wischer was discovered Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in a field near a cell phone tower in Lebanon.

The investigation has been turned over to detectives with Lebanon PD.

Wischer suffered from Sundowner’s Syndrome and dementia.

He had last been seen at a Walmart in Fort Wright, Kentucky around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19. Covington PD issued a Golden Alert for him three days later.

His family members told FOX19 on Jan. 13 they suspected foul play.

Covington Police Det. Jim Lindeman called in Texas Equusearch to conduct a search around the Lebanon cell tower. Police have not said whether Lindeman was acting on a lead.

The search discovered Wischer’s car, a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, in a nearby field. Search crews checked the surrounding area and found his body almost immediately.

Texas Equusearch notified Lebnaon PD. The body has been positively identified.

The family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one, according to a Covington PD spokesperson.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” the spokesperson continued. “We would like to thank Dave Raider and his team with Texas Equusearch for all their hard work and diligence in helping find Mr. Wischer and bringing closure to his family. We could not have done this without them. And thank you to Detective Lindeman for all of his work on this case.”

