Putting the Love in Loveland: Hearts Afire weekend returns

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Before your Super Bowl party, make plans to go to Loveland next weekend

Back for the second year in a row, Hearts Afire is happening in Loveland.

“I mean why not? We’re in Loveland, we’re the sweetheart of Ohio,” says Krista Rose with the City of Loveland. “And that’s why we started this event because we felt like we needed to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

From ice sculptures to live music and even vow renewals, there is something for the entire family.

Last year, Rose says the ice sculptures were very popular so they extended the hours for the ice sculpture tour.

Most of the activities are free but some have a cost that goes to a good cause.

“There will be a charity date night auction Friday night at Cappy’s,” explains Rose, “They actually have some pretty big names participating. Sports broadcaster Ken Broo, he will be the Emcee and then Reds Hall of Famer George Foster will be participating in the date auction.”

Events begin Friday and continue through Sunday. You can see an event schedule at this link.

“People should come out to Hearts Afire weekend because this is a truly unique Loveland event,” says Rose, “There’s no sweeter place to celebrate Valentine’s Day than Loveland, Ohio.”

