Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Putting the Love in Loveland: Hearts Afire weekend returns

Hearts Afire weekend celebrates love in Loveland next weekend
Hearts Afire weekend celebrates love in Loveland next weekend(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Before your Super Bowl party, make plans to go to Loveland next weekend

Back for the second year in a row, Hearts Afire is happening in Loveland.

“I mean why not? We’re in Loveland, we’re the sweetheart of Ohio,” says Krista Rose with the City of Loveland. “And that’s why we started this event because we felt like we needed to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

From ice sculptures to live music and even vow renewals, there is something for the entire family.

Last year, Rose says the ice sculptures were very popular so they extended the hours for the ice sculpture tour.

Most of the activities are free but some have a cost that goes to a good cause.

“There will be a charity date night auction Friday night at Cappy’s,” explains Rose, “They actually have some pretty big names participating. Sports broadcaster Ken Broo, he will be the Emcee and then Reds Hall of Famer George Foster will be participating in the date auction.”

Events begin Friday and continue through Sunday. You can see an event schedule at this link.

“People should come out to Hearts Afire weekend because this is a truly unique Loveland event,” says Rose, “There’s no sweeter place to celebrate Valentine’s Day than Loveland, Ohio.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark

Latest News

A man who was pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to...
NKY man pardoned by Matt Bevin sentenced to 5 years in jail for strangulation charge
Apple Airtag
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her for weeks
The Preble County Sheriff's Office says a woman is under arrest after a beagle puppy was found...
Woman charged with animal cruelty after beagle puppy dumped, sheriff says
Matthew 25 Ministries gives away supplies to help with health, wellness
Matthew 25 Ministries gives away supplies to help with health, wellness