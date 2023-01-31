Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect

Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store after reports of shots fired in the store.

In an afternoon news conference, Omaha Police said that a man in his 30s walked into the Target and began firing an AR-15.

An Omaha Police officer was at the scene when it happened and shot the shooter, killing him.

A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon on Tuesday local time.

No other victims have been reported, and Omaha Police said no victims from the scene have gone to area hospitals.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Mayor Aftab Pureval stirred the pot ahead of the AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati mayor responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘jabroni’ remark
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say

Latest News

The TBI is investigating a deadly house fire in Union County.
Officials: 4 children, 1 adult killed in Tennessee house fire
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
For years, the agency has been criticized for responding too slowly to outbreaks in produce,...
FDA revamping foods program to move past ‘constant turmoil’
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
Bearcats football schedule highlighted by Oklahoma matchup