2 Amelia men found with stolen mail, court docs say

Lance Hatfield, 28, and Joshua Morgan, 28, of Amelia, were arrested for stealing USPS mail and...
Lance Hatfield, 28, and Joshua Morgan, 28, of Amelia, were arrested for stealing USPS mail and forgery.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Amelia men were arrested Saturday for allegedly stealing U.S. mail after a traffic stop.

Joshua Morgan, 28, and Lance Hatfield, 28, were pulled over for a driver’s license violation, according to an affidavit.

During the stop, a police officer found numerous pieces of USPS mail in the vehicle and the two men later admitted to taking it from mailboxes, court documents said.

The officer said he also found a forged check in the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with four counts of theft and one count of forgery, according to court documents.

They are expected to appear in court Tuesday morning for their arraignment.

