TUESDAY : WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Tri-State. Be ready for icy spots and school delays and closing as many of those rural routes that do not get treated will be icy in the morning. The advisory continues until noon Tuesday. Light mixed precipitation (snow possibliblity mixed with sleet) will continue throughout the morning. Additional snow accumulations less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Much of the extended forecast looks to be quiet and dry. The weekend will be dry too with warmer weather both Saturday and Sunday. That weekend warmth leads into the first part of next week with lots of sunshine Monday and a high near 50.

