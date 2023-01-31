First Alert Traffic: Two highways reopen after icy conditions, crashes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Roads are becoming increasingly icy with temperatures in the low 20s and a light coating of snow and an icy glaze.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon Tuesday after a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain left less than an inch of snow and a glazing of ice by 4 a.m.

All highways are open as the morning commute picks up, but be sure to watch for slick spots on untreated secondary streets and elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

“There are definitely still some slick spots but we have trucks out all over,” a Dearborn County dispatcher tells FOX19 NOW. “The snow is still coming down but the trucks will be out for a while.”

BREAKING: Car into median just after Norwood Lateral SR562 on 75SB use caution, dangerous icy & snowy conditions right now. Updates LIVE @FOX19 #TheTrafficGuy #FirstAlertTrafficDay pic.twitter.com/KH9yuqzaYH — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) January 31, 2023

Two highways were shut down overnight due to icy conditions:

A vehicle flipped on southbound Interstate 275 near Ohio 32 late Monday, Clermont County dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.

A semi tractor-trailer slid off westbound I-74 into the median just inside the Indiana border at about 11 p.m. Monday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers. The highway reopened just after 2 a.m. Tuesday when crews pulled the massive vehicle out.

Left lanes were blocked on westbound I-275 in Kenton County near Turkeyfoot Road due to a crash about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, dispatchers say.

WB I-275 W MM 82.7 area of Dixie Highway

Big trouble - icy elevated roadways - this is I-275 at SR 32 in Clermont Co. Roads will improve overnight as road crews get to work - Pic courtesy of ODOT @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/gFlnP1eyrY — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 31, 2023

CAREFUL OUT THERE - not much snow but - light snow is falling on roads warm enough to start melting - I-275 at Rt 32 - - the cold air at 25° to 28° - is quickly REFREEZING the precip into a skim of ice. Ovnt most precip well south of Cincy metro area watch for slick spots @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/u8GkyZcDx2 — Steve Horstmeyer (@TrustSteve19) January 31, 2023

