Woman charged with animal cruelty after beagle puppy dumped, sheriff says

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested after a malnourished beagle puppy was found in a crate at an intersection in Preble County, the sheriff says.

Sheriff Mike Simpson says his office was called on Dec. 27, 2022, about a puppy that had been dumped at the intersection of Verona and Sonora roads.

Deputies found the crate, which was sitting on its top, with the beagle inside, Sheriff Simpson said.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the puppy was barely able to move and was taken by the deputies for emergency medical treatment by a veterinarian.

The veterinarian said the beagle was about 22 weeks old, malnourished, suffering from muscle loss and dehydrated, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Simpson says deputies began investigating who was responsible for leaving the dog which led to a search warrant being served and the arrest of Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, Ohio, on Jan. 30.

Brown is charged with three counts of cruelty to animals and falsification, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office.

Her bond has been set at $25,085 cash, the sheriff said.

Kayla Rae Brown, 26, of Lewisburg, Ohio, was arrested on Jan. 30 on charges of animal cruelty, the Preble County sheriff said. (Preble County Sheriff's Office)

