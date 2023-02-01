3 Cincinnati spots ranked on list of country’s most romantic restaurants

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati.

Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day:

Carlo & Johnny

Sotto

Pepp & Dolores

OpenTable said in a release it compiled the list by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews.

The online restaurant reservation service also featured Lindey’s in Columbus and Pier W in Cleveland as the other two Ohio restaurants rounding out the list.

In Kentucky, Malone’s in Louisville and Patti’s 1880′s Settlement in Grand Rivers made the list.

RELATED | Downtown Cincinnati restaurant nominated for Best Restaurant in the country

And as Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 is fast approaching, OpenTable recommends booking dinner reservations now. Last year, 54% of Valentine’s Day reservations through the service were booked by Feb. 7, and restaurants that made the annual list were booked by Feb. 1.

And if you’re having trouble booking a table for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has several tips and tricks based on data from 2022.

This includes dining outside of dinner hours, as 46 percent of reservations on Feb. 14 were from 6-7:59 p.m.

Consider making Valentine’s Day a weekend affair, booking on Feb. 14 (a Tuesday) or the two days leading up to it if the Saturday before doesn’t work.

OpenTable also offers availability alerts for the chance to grab a table if one becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 Enquirer. All rights reserved.