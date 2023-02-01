Bodycam footage to be released in Wyoming officer-involved shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference and release the bodycam footage Friday in the officer-involved shooting that rendered a 28-year-old man braindead, according to Wyoming Police Chief Brooke Brady.

Brady issued a video message Tuesday afternoon after reviewing the BWC footage. In the message, she offered new details about the shooting that clarify family claims from Monday night. But parsing Brady’s message also reveals some questions that will likely only be answered Friday.

Wyoming police officers allegedly responded to an apartment on Durrell Avenue Monday around 12:40 a.m. for a reported burglary. “The 911 caller described two to three persons inside a residence that should have been vacant,” Brady said.

Officers found two suspects in the back of the property and issued “repeated” commands, according to a Wyoming PD statement from Monday evening.

Brady on Tuesday said the two people were 28-year-old Joe Frasure and his father and that Frasure was already in the minivan when officers encountered him. That appears to conflict with Monday morning’s joint statement from Brady and Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, which said Frasure “entered the vehicle, not obeying commands to stop.” The department statement from Monday evening offered little clarity, saying only “one suspect was in a motor vehicle[...]”

Brady said the officers commanded Frasure to get out of the van and that he refused.

The van then “reversed at a high rate of speed before hitting a tree, at which point the vehicle accelerated rapidly at our officers,” Brady said.

It’s neutered language from Monday’s statements, both of which offered characterizations. The morning joint statement reads: The driver attempted “to flee the scene in a hurry.” And from the department statement later that night: “The fleeing suspect [...]attempted to leave the scene.”

Brady on Tuesday said the officers fired four shots at the van as it was accelerating towards them. She doesn’t say whether the minivan was still in reverse at the time. It’s an important point because the family said Monday night Frasure was shot three times in the back of the head.

It’s also another example of neutered language. The joint statement claims the minivan “almost struck an officer[...] causing that officer and another officer on scene to fire their duty weapons at the subject.” The timeline suggests the officers fired after Frasure had already allegedly tried and failed to hit the officer. The department statement, however, notes the officers “defended themselves by discharging their service weapons in an attempt to stop the approaching vehicle.”

Brady continued: “After the shots were fired, the minivan struck the building and became disabled. With the vehicle smoking and the engine still revving, our officers forced their way into the minivan and pulled Mr. Frasure from it. They then provided life-saving care, and he was transported to [UCMC].”

Wyoming police are cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office in the investigation and review.

Prosecutor Missy Powers will decide if any charges will be filed against the officers who fired their weapons.

