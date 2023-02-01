Contests
Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati police confirm.

They say the driver of a black Chevy truck tried to run police over after an initial encounter that began on a side street off Reading Road near Paddock Road around 4:30 a.m.

The chase ensued on northbound Interstate 75 to the westbound lanes of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway, according to police. They reported speeds reaching 55 mph and 45 mph.

The person was taken into custody by 4:45 a.m., police confirmed.

Officers requested the assistance of a K-9.

FOX19 NOW has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

