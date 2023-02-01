Contests
Chilly midweek before a breezy and warm weekend in the tri-state

Friday will be the coldest day of the extended forecast
A bit of a rollercoaster forecast ahead in the tri-state with the end of the work week highs in the mid 20s with highs in the 50s by Sunday!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon with more clouds moving in during the evening. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 30s with light northwesterly winds.

Seasonable air moves in briefly on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies as temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s, but a cold front moves through the tri-state Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing frigid conditions to end the work week.

Clouds decrease Friday as skies become sunny later in the day with highs only in the mid 20s.

The weekend starts off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the mid teens and widespread frost, but as the day progresses, breezy southerly winds will push afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with increasing clouds later in the day.

Breezy southwesterly winds will keep lows Saturday night in the mid 30s under cloudy skies and bring even warmer conditions to end the weekend with highs in the low 50s!

Monday will stay warm with sunshine, but clouds move in Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s ahead of evening rain showers that move into the tri-state and linger into Wednesday. Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through the middle of February with increasing chances for moisture to move into the Ohio River Valley.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

