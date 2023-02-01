Coroner: Man dies after Wyoming officer-involved shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The man who was shot by Wyoming police on Monday is now dead, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Joe Frasure, 28, was cleaning out his late grandmother’s home on Durrell Avenue when officers received a report of a break-in.

Wyoming Chief of Police Brooke Brady says when officers saw Frasure in a minivan, he refused to exit the vehicle after being commanded to do so.

“The minivan reversed at a high rate of speed before hitting a tree at which point the vehicle accelerated rapidly at officers,” Brady said. “The officers fired four shots at the minivan as it was accelerating toward them.”

Body cam footage shows the van then struck the building and became disabled with the vehicle smoking and the engine still revving.

Brady says officers performed life-saving care on Frasure and he was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment.

While the victim was pronounced to be brain dead relying on life support at the hospital, the coroner confirmed his death Wednesday morning.

An investigation is being conducted by the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

