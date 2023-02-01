Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges a week and a half before Super Bowl LVII.

Joshua Sills, a 25-year-old rookie for the NFC Champion Eagles, is facing felony charges for a crime that allegedly happened on Dec. 5, 2019, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Sills “engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will,” the attorney general stated.

The alleged crime was reported “immediately” and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office “conducted a detailed investigation,” Yost explained.

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County court on Feb. 16, four days after his team’s Super Bowl appearance, according to Yost.

At the time of the alleged crime, Sills, Sarahsville, Ohio, native, was a redshirt junior for the West Virginia Mountaineers, the team’s 2019 roster shows.

The 325-pound Sills transferred to Oklahoma State the following season.

He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft but signed with Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent.

The 25-year-old rookie is listed as the Eagles’ second-string right guard. Sills was on the field for just four snaps this season.

The Eagles have not released a public comment on the allegations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
A Golden Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Edward Wischer who was last seen at the Walmart...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Latest News

All pre-sales for the game are halted and refunds will be made to those that already purchased...
Attendance limited for Taft, Woodward basketball game due to safety concerns
The Cincinnati Bearcats football team faced off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Nippert...
Bearcats football schedule highlighted by Oklahoma matchup
Reds 2022 Opening Day at Great American Ball Park in Downtown Cincinnati.
Game time for Reds Opening Day announced
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame