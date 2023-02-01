Evendale Plaza shooter investigation uncovers ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooter who opened fire at Evendale Plaza last week has been implicated in a host of prior incidents involving law enforcement, according to Evendale Chief of Police Tim Holloway.

A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism but ignored counts of felonious assault, marijuana possession and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Firearm specifications will enhance the potential sentences upon conviction, per Holloway. He faces nearly two decades behind bars for the incident.

Beckjord allegedly sprayed bullets around the plaza, home to several businesses including some that were occupied at the time. He was in front of Uncle Yip’s Restaurant when police were dispatched. Shots were also fired into Tokyo Foods Market.

Evendale officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to find the suspect, believed to be Beckjord, armed in the parking lot. Holloway says Beckjord, as he was being taken into custody, admitted to the offense but did not provide a motive.

A search warrant of Beckjord’s apartment allegedly turned up bulletproof vests and a cache of ammunition and rifles as well as a “sophisticated” marijuana grow operation with more than 150 plans and more than 40,000 grams of marijuana.

The drug charges are pending lab examinations and will be presented to the grand jury at a later date.

Local community groups pressed for an investigation into whether the incident was a hate crime under Ohio or federal law.

Said Holloway, “After searching 2 residences used by the suspect, 2 vehicles used by the suspect, as well as 2 cell phones belonging to the subject, no evidence was found that pointed towards an ethnic/cultural motivation or targeting in the Evendale incident.”

Beckhord has outstanding cases in Hamilton County for an unspecified incident in July 2022. He also faces chares out of Belmont County, Ohio, where he was allegedly involved in a high-speed pursuit.

He has outstanding burglary warrant from Gallatin County, Kentucky, where he allegedly used a gun to shoot out the lock of a residence.

“In addition to the crimes he has been charged with,” said Holloway, “we also found information of numerous instances throughout the Greater Cincinnati area where Beckjord has intentionally tried to provoke police officers into confrontations. Additionally, his cell phones found photos of police departments including departmental vehicles and personal vehicles of police department employees.

“Mr. Beckjord’s recent behavior suggests he is dangerous and erratic with a bold willingness to use firearms in crimes. We will remain committed to seeing that he is held to full account for his crimes and that any sentences he receives be reflective of the seriousness of the charges against him and of the danger he poses to others.”

