First ever Bunnies and Blooms spring show at Krohn Conservatory

First ever ‘Bunnies and Blooms’ spring show at Krohn Conservatory
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the first time ever, the Krohn Conservatory will have rabbits hopping among the tulips and daffodils in the showroom.

The Bunnies and Blooms spring show feature collaborations that allow for the experience to be more impactful for all ages.

“When it’s just so frozen outside, people can come in here where it’s always summer,” Mark House, Manager of Krohn Conservatory, said of this new spring show. “They can relax, take their big heavy coats off and can enjoy some lop rabbits that are hopping around.”

The show will also feature a collection of classic books featuring bunnies and formal vegetable garden-themed plantings.

House added that “[Krohn Conservatory] collaborated with a local breeder; she’s a small farmer who comes by once a week to check on the rabbits. And then [Krohn Conservatory] collaborated with the Hamilton County Library who will come by once a week to read stories - children’s books featuring rabbits.”

Bunnies and Blooms starts Feb. 1 and continues through March 12 daily.

To ensure that children and adults alike have the opportunity to see this new spring show, the conservatory extended its hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Adults pay $10, youth ages 5-17 pay $7 and children 4 and under are free.

“It’s a new experience for a lot of kids. we’re interested in providing that enriching experience to people with the butterflies and little trains we bring during the holidays and now rabbits, it makes them happy,” House concluded.

For more details on this event and other information about Krohn Conservatory, you can click here.

