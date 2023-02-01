Contests
Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school

Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat.
Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received a threat, according to Franklin City Schools.

The district says both Franklin High School and Franklin Junior High School students evacuated campus at 9:26 a.m.

Franklin police and fire departments were contacted and dispatched immediately to the area, the school district said.

Miami University Police Departments, the City of Dayton and the FBI also assisted in the matter.

Authorities gave students and staff the “all clear” to return to the buildings around 11 a.m.

The source of the threat is still under investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information surfaces.

