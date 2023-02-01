Contests
Hamilton, Buffalo students unite to thank those who helped Damar Hamlin

Students in the classroom have stayed virtually connected to Buffalo in the weeks following...
Students in the classroom have stayed virtually connected to Buffalo in the weeks following Damar Hamlin’s collapse on the football field.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - While the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills seasons are over, elementary schools from each city have formed a bond that goes beyond the field as they honor those who helped Damar Hamlin.

Ridgeway Elementary School in Hamilton has regular zoom calls with their educational counterparts in Buffalo.

The students in Hamilton decorated boxes of food with all kinds of Bengals and Bills art, but it is more than a creative snack time activity; it’s about kindness.

“We wanted to do something special, so that’s how we decided we would thank the medical staffs with heart-healthy snacks,” says Ridgeway Elementary School Principal Kathy Wagonfield.

Students in the classroom have stayed virtually connected to Buffalo in the weeks following Hamlin’s collapse on the Paycor Stadium field.

“It got started with a Hamilton citizen hooking us up with this classroom in Buffalo, and we met each other through email and lots of things in between,” explains Wagonfeild. “We just wanted to promote kindness.”

The school says they are grateful positive lessons have come out of such a horrible incident.

“Damar has really come out and made a difference in our world,” says Wagonfield. “I’m sorry he had to make it in the day that he did, but it’s going to change the way we live, I’m certain of it. Even the kids learning that we’re going to give heart-healthy snacks to the medical workers.”

Now, the schools will work to deliver the boxes to the Bengals and Bills medical teams.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

