Here’s what streets will close for Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K run Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Cyclones presents its annual winter run along The Banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati’s Transit Center, Frozen 5K/10K this Saturday.

According to the Department of Transportation and Engineering, these streets will close from 8:30 a.m. until around 12:00 p.m.:

E Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way

E Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue

Riverside Drive- eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street

Mehring Way- closed between E Pete Rose Way and W Pete Rose Way (Closes at 500AM between Joe Nuxhall Way and Johnny Bench Way for Start Line Staging)

W Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue

Central Avenue- closed between Third Street and Mehring Way

Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall WayElm Street- closed south of Second Street

Race Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)

Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street

Ramp LL- closed

Broadway- closed south of Third Street

Johnny Bench Way- closed

For details on parking, directions, or to register for this event, visit Cincinnati Cyclones’ website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.