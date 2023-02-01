Contests
Here’s what streets will close for Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K run Saturday

Several streets downtown will close temporarily to accommodate the annual Cincinnati Cyclones'...
Several streets downtown will close temporarily to accommodate the annual Cincinnati Cyclones' Frozen 5K/10K this Saturday.(Tony Bailey/Cincinnati Cyclones)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Cyclones presents its annual winter run along The Banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati’s Transit Center, Frozen 5K/10K this Saturday.

According to the Department of Transportation and Engineering, these streets will close from 8:30 a.m. until around 12:00 p.m.:

  • E Pete Rose Way- closed between Broadway and Johnny Bench Way
  • E Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Broadway and Eggleston Avenue
  • Riverside Drive- eastbound closed between Eggleston Avenue and Bains Street
  • Mehring Way- closed between E Pete Rose Way and W Pete Rose Way (Closes at 500AM between Joe Nuxhall Way and Johnny Bench Way for Start Line Staging)
  • W Pete Rose Way- eastbound closed between Mehring Way and Central Avenue
  • Central Avenue- closed between Third Street and Mehring Way
  • Freedom Way- closed between Elm Street and Joe Nuxhall WayElm Street- closed south of Second Street
  • Race Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
  • Rosa Parks Street- closed south of Second Street (access maintained to garage)
  • Joe Nuxhall Way- closed south of Second Street
  • Ramp LL- closed
  • Broadway- closed south of Third Street
  • Johnny Bench Way- closed

For details on parking, directions, or to register for this event, visit Cincinnati Cyclones’ website.

