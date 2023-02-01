Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati

Strange lights began appearing in the night sky around 7:30 p.m.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the night sky Tuesday night and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

More than 2,000 homes lost power about 7:30 p.m. before it was all fully restored by early Wednesday. [Outage map].

Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen said the fire was due to animal damage.

Anderson Township firefighters responded to the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road shortly after the fire ignited around 7:30 p.m.

A half-hour later, firefighters still couldn’t get near it, and the public was advised to stay away.

Meanwhile, strobing pulses of green, blue and yellow light shone against the overcast sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Indian Hill to Downtown Cincinnati and into Clermont County.

Markley Road reopened around 9 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Duke Energy has advised there is no danger to the area.

Did you see it from where you live? Submit your photos here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
A Golden Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Edward Wischer who was last seen at the Walmart...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Latest News

One person is in custody after a vehicle pursuit on two highways early Wednesday, Cincinnati...
Chase on 2 highways ends in with 1 in custody
First Alert Forecast Video For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Man's girlfriend finds child porn on his phone, turns him in
Woman turns in boyfriend after finding 80+ child porn files on his phone
Bodycam shows arrest of Evendale Plaza shooter
Evendale Plaza shooter investigation uncovers ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past