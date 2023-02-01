‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the night sky Tuesday night and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

More than 2,000 homes lost power about 7:30 p.m. before it was all fully restored by early Wednesday. [Outage map].

Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen said the fire was due to animal damage.

Anderson Township firefighters responded to the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road shortly after the fire ignited around 7:30 p.m.

A half-hour later, firefighters still couldn’t get near it, and the public was advised to stay away.

Meanwhile, strobing pulses of green, blue and yellow light shone against the overcast sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Indian Hill to Downtown Cincinnati and into Clermont County.

Markley Road reopened around 9 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Duke Energy has advised there is no danger to the area.

