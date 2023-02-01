Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators in Illinois think someone in Cincinnati might be able to help them solve a cold case.

In 1976, a woman thought to be between 15 and 27 years old was found in a Seneca, Illinois ditch, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say she was shot in the head and her body dumped in the ditch.

In December 2018, investigators exhumed her remains for DNA testing, the coroner’s office says.

They started working with the DNA Doe Project and think they have a close match.

As they attempt to identify the woman, the coroner’s office says she might have some family in Cincinnati. Some of her relatives may live in Dallas or Wilcox County, Alabama.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 815-941-3359 or email bjohnson@grundycountyill.gov.

