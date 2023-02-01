Contests
Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties

An artist-rendered-image of how Jane Seneca Doe may have appeared in life.
An artist-rendered-image of how Jane Seneca Doe may have appeared in life.(Carl Koppelman)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Investigators in Illinois think someone in Cincinnati might be able to help them solve a cold case.

In 1976, a woman thought to be between 15 and 27 years old was found in a Seneca, Illinois ditch, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say she was shot in the head and her body dumped in the ditch.

In December 2018, investigators exhumed her remains for DNA testing, the coroner’s office says.

They started working with the DNA Doe Project and think they have a close match.

As they attempt to identify the woman, the coroner’s office says she might have some family in Cincinnati. Some of her relatives may live in Dallas or Wilcox County, Alabama.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 815-941-3359 or email bjohnson@grundycountyill.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

