Like ‘the Northern Lights’: Power restored after Duke Energy substation fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Power is fully restored in Anderson Township and surrounding areas after a fire at a Duke Energy substation lit up the Tri-State sky.

“It was like you were seeing the Northern Lights,” describes witness James Osborne. “It was something kind of eery about it, it was kind of weird for everything to just be lit up like that.”

Osborne was playing basketball at Parkside Community Church when he heard what was going on around 7:30 p.m.

The flames and bright lights were coming from the Duke Energy substation in Anderson Township.

The huge fire, the colors of blue and green, could be seen for miles across the Tri-State.

Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen says the cause of the fire was an animal.

“With it being a clear night, the type of fire that occurred when the animal made contact with our equipment was very bright and very colorful and it was very indicative of the voltage that we have going into the substation,” Thelen explained.

More than 2,000 homes lost power before it was all fully restored by early Wednesday.

“It’s not super common, but it does happen and certainly on our powerlines we try to use floral guards and things like that because you’ve probably seen them running down the line in the neighborhood, so it’s not uncommon,” Thelen says of Tuesday’s events. “What becomes problematic is when they are touching on part of the system and go to try to step on another one that then becomes a conduit.”

Unfortunately, Thelen says they couldn’t identify the animal behind it.

She says Duke Energy is looking into grid strengthening and other ways to prevent animals from causing this to happen again.

"It looks like a nuke" 😲



Here's what caused the substation fire Tuesday night >> https://t.co/HUWDFT3K9B pic.twitter.com/t7ii4RRkcj — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 1, 2023

Astonishing video of the Duke Energy substation fire in Anderson, observable 20 miles away in Downtown Cincinnati. (If you're wondering why it's green, so are we.) pic.twitter.com/qTP70Uhjr2 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 1, 2023

