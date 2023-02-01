Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for shooting that killed teen basketball player

Johcar Dillard pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2019 shooting death...
Johcar Dillard pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2019 shooting death of 17-year-old Isaac “Ike” Moore, it was announced Wednesday in Hamilton County court.(Daoud, Natalya)
By Morgan Parrish
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2019 shooting of a North College Hill student.

Johcar Dillard was sentenced to nine years in prison for that charge that stemmed from the death of 17-year-old Isaac “Ike” Moore in August of 2019, a Hamilton County judge announced Wednesday.

Dillard, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, claimed self-defense, saying he went to Crutchfield Park to protect his sister as a large fight was happening.

Police have said Dillard’s sister went to the park to fight another girl over “Facebook drama.”

Dillard arrived at the park with a handgun and punched a man in the crowd, police explained at the time. The man then threw Dillard to the ground, and Dillard allegedly began firing shots, one of which hit Moore, according to police.

Moore was a bystander, police said.

The 17-year-old Moore was a well-known basketball player at North College Hill High School.

His teammates and classmates honored him by wearing his jersey number and name on their shirts throughout the basketball season.

One of Moore’s coaches described him as a well-liked young man.

“He was a guy that really was well-liked by the students,” Shannon Minor said. “The student body really liked him. He liked to goof around, have fun, always was smiling.”

The North College Hill High School basketball team started a scholarship in Moore’s honor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Latest News

An artist-rendered-image of how Jane Seneca Doe may have appeared in life.
Jane Doe cold case out of Illinois has possible Cincinnati ties
Several streets downtown will close temporarily to accommodate the annual Cincinnati Cyclones'...
Here’s what streets will close for Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K/10K run Saturday
Two schools in Warren County were evacuated Wednesday morning after one of the schools received...
Franklin students return to class after threat was made toward high school
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio