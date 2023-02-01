Man sentenced to 9 years in jail for shooting that killed teen basketball player

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to an involuntary manslaughter charge for the 2019 shooting of a North College Hill student.

Johcar Dillard was sentenced to nine years in prison for that charge that stemmed from the death of 17-year-old Isaac “Ike” Moore in August of 2019, a Hamilton County judge announced Wednesday.

Dillard, who was 21 at the time of the shooting, claimed self-defense, saying he went to Crutchfield Park to protect his sister as a large fight was happening.

Police have said Dillard’s sister went to the park to fight another girl over “Facebook drama.”

Dillard arrived at the park with a handgun and punched a man in the crowd, police explained at the time. The man then threw Dillard to the ground, and Dillard allegedly began firing shots, one of which hit Moore, according to police.

Moore was a bystander, police said.

The 17-year-old Moore was a well-known basketball player at North College Hill High School.

His teammates and classmates honored him by wearing his jersey number and name on their shirts throughout the basketball season.

One of Moore’s coaches described him as a well-liked young man.

“He was a guy that really was well-liked by the students,” Shannon Minor said. “The student body really liked him. He liked to goof around, have fun, always was smiling.”

The North College Hill High School basketball team started a scholarship in Moore’s honor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.