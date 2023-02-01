Contests
More details released in death of Rockcastle County infant

Kirsten Durham, 23, was named in an indictment Friday that states she was one of two people...
Kirsten Durham, 23, was named in an indictment Friday that states she was one of two people responsible for causing the death of her baby back in August 2022.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - 2-1-2023 Update: Two people are facing charges after a 7-month-old baby died in August.

The baby’s mother and then-boyfriend are facing charges.

An indictment was returned on Friday and it states Kirsten Durham, 23, and Johnathan Durbin, 32, wantonly caused the death of the baby.

The infant was found at a home on Burnt Ridge Road, which is near the Rockcastle/Jackson/Madison County line.

Police say cases like this sometimes take a while to investigate.

“You can’t leave any rock unturned. You are going to look into the person’s behaviors. A person’s lifestyles. The person’s criminal history. If they have been drug users, or not drug users,” said Scottie Pennington with Kentucky State Police.

The baby’s father says his son was with the couple when he fell off the couch while the couple was asleep.

He says he tried to get his son away from them, but he was too late.

Both suspects have been taken into custody. They are charged with manslaughter and criminal abuse second degree. Durham is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center while Durbin is being held in the Pike County Detention Center. The pair is set to be arraigned in April.

Original Story 1-31-2023: A pair in Mount Vernon were indicted Friday after an investigation into the death of a seven-month-old that stretches back to August 2022.

KSP Detectives presented the case to the Rockcastle County Grand Jury, who returned indictments on the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten A. Durham of Mount Vernon, and her then-boyfriend, 32-year-old Johnathon K. Durbin of Mount Vernon.

Both were indicted on one count each of second degree manslaughter and one count each of child abuse.

They have both been arrested.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

