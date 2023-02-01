Contests
Ohio mayor arrested, accused of recording teen girls undressing

By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
SPENCERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mayor is facing criminal charges for allegedly recording underage girls while they took off their clothes.

Spencerville Mayor Phillip Briggs is facing a pandering charge, a second-degree felony, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the department said Briggs is accused of recording his girlfriend’s underage children in “various stages of undress.” Detectives interviewed two teenage girls in the investigation and later served a search warrant that turned up a laptop that led authorities to press charges. Briggs is being held at the Allen County jail.

The Lima News reports Briggs’ mayoral term is set to expire at the end of this year and the Board of Elections doesn’t have a re-election filing for him. The Spencerville Village Administrators told the newspaper the council will work to make sure business proceeds as normal as council members process the news.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

