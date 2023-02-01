Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Latest News

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Police: Oregon kidnap suspect killed 2 men before standoff with officers
FILE - This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Texas death row...
Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution
Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 8th time
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
GRAPHIC: Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans