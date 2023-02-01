Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Police: Man wanted in Oregon kidnapping spotted walking dog

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was...
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death on Jan. 24.(Grants Pass Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was seen walking a dog Tuesday in the same part of southern Oregon where the victim had been tortured, police said.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was spotted Tuesday morning in the Grants Pass area, the Grants Pass Police Department said on Facebook.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies have been looking for Foster since a woman was found unconscious, bound and near death on Jan. 24 in Grants Pass. She was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police were at the residence Tuesday afternoon where the woman was found, KDRV-TV reported. Some area residents received a notification to shelter in place, according to KTVL-TV.

Police are looking for a man they believe may be using apps to kidnap women. (CNN, YOUTUBE, CITY OF GRANTS PASS, KDRV, KTVL, KSNV, YouTube/City of Grants Pass)

Police have not confirmed to the television stations whether they believe Foster is inside the residence.

Last Thursday, law enforcement raided a property in the unincorporated community of Wolf Creek, but Foster, who had been staying on family property there, slipped away. Forested mountains surround the community, but investigators believe that instead of disappearing solo into the wilderness, Foster had help getting out of the area.

Grants Pass is a town of some 40,000 in southwest Oregon next to Interstate 5.

In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster held his then-girlfriend captive inside her Las Vegas apartment for two weeks. He initially was charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, and faced decades in prison upon conviction. But in August 2021, Foster reached a deal with Clark County prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

A judge sentenced him to up to 2 1/2 years in a Nevada prison. But after the 729 days he had spent in jail awaiting trial were factored into his punishment, Foster was left to serve less than 200 additional days in state custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame

Latest News

Emperor Tamarin monkey
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to...
Man, 36, charged in attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles
Light from a failed power substation in Anderson Tuesday night.
Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are