Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth Fandrich was found dead in his vehicle.

Intel file photo (Wiki commons)

An autopsy the next day concluded Fandrich died from “blunt compression trauma” to his neck.

On Tuesday, police arrested Steven Milner and charged him with the murder.

Police said Milner has a stalking order in Clackamas County which prohibited him from having contact with Fandrich and “reveals a history of problematic interactions between the two.”

According to court documents, on or about March 1, 2022, Fandrich claimed Milner followed him for many miles. Police were called, and a restraining order was issued against Milner.

In August, Milner was charged with violating the order around the end of April 2022, by entering Fandrich’s property and attaching a GPS tracking device to Fandrich’s vehicle. While the criminal case against Milner for stalking was set for trial March 8, 2023, Fandrich also filed a civil case against the man, asking for $245,000 in damages for emotional harm. A hearing on the case was set for Feb. 6.

In court documents dated Sept. 2022, Fandrich alleged that Milner had spent two years stalking, harassing and following him. The documents specifically allege that Milner, “a former surgeon, specifically threatened to cut plaintiff’s body into pieces ...”

Security footage in Fandrich's civil filing (pg. 2, line 13) dated Sept. 12, 2022, allegedly of Milner planting a GPS device on Fandrich's vehicle, some time in April 2022. (Civil complaint, Fandrich Vs. Milner, Michael Fuller, OSB No. 09357)

Documents claim that the trouble between the two men began “in substantial part” after Milner had an affair with Fandrich’s wife while she was an employee of his.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Hillsboro Police Department Detective Division (503) 681-6175.

