Reporter Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Tayler Davis previously worked at Gray TV station KSLA in Shreveport, La. and KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau, Mo
She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Tayler also has a master’s degree from Grambling State University.
As a student, she was chosen to be a Reuters White House Correspondent Recipient, becoming the first to be selected at Grambling State University. Tayler says her goal is to continue to be a voice for the community.
When she’s not telling stories, she loves hanging out with family and friends and eating seafood.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.