Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Reporter Tayler Davis

Tayler Davis is a reporter at FOX19 NOW in Cincinnati, Ohio
Tayler Davis is a reporter at FOX19 NOW in Cincinnati, Ohio(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tayler Davis previously worked at Gray TV station KSLA in Shreveport, La. and KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau, Mo

She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Tayler also has a master’s degree from Grambling State University.

As a student, she was chosen to be a Reuters White House Correspondent Recipient, becoming the first to be selected at Grambling State University. Tayler says her goal is to continue to be a voice for the community.

When she’s not telling stories, she loves hanging out with family and friends and eating seafood.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon

Latest News

Candice Hare joined FOX19 NOW from KMTV in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Reporter Candice Hare
Simone Jameson is a reporter for FOX19.
Reporter Simone Jameson
Internships at FOX19
Gray TV recruitment video
Gray TV recruitment video