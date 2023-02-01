Reporter Tayler Davis

Tayler Davis previously worked at Gray TV station KSLA in Shreveport, La. and KFVS12 in Cape Girardeau, Mo

She received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Tayler also has a master’s degree from Grambling State University.

As a student, she was chosen to be a Reuters White House Correspondent Recipient, becoming the first to be selected at Grambling State University. Tayler says her goal is to continue to be a voice for the community.

When she’s not telling stories, she loves hanging out with family and friends and eating seafood.

