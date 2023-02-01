Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County.

The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene of a failed power substation near Markley and Dunn roads.

A Duke Energy spokesperson confirms the incident at the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road. They are looking into the cause.

Some 2,000 homes are currently without power. [Outage map]

The fire department said at 8 p.m. the power station is still on fire and unsafe for crews to be near.

Members of the public are asked to stay away.

