Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

Strange lights on Cincinnati’s East Side? Here’s what they are

Light from a failed power substation in Anderson Tuesday night.
Light from a failed power substation in Anderson Tuesday night.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

The strobing pulses appeared blue against the cloudy night sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Anderson and into Clermont County.

The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene of a failed power substation near Markley and Dunn roads.

A Duke Energy spokesperson confirms the incident at the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road. They are looking into the cause.

Some 2,000 homes are currently without power. [Outage map]

The fire department said at 8 p.m. the power station is still on fire and unsafe for crews to be near.

Members of the public are asked to stay away.

Did you see it from where you live? Submit your photos here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans watch Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC...
WATCH: Joseph Ossai speaks on heartbreaking last play
This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to...
What happens to unused Bengals 2023 AFC Champions gear?
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene on Durrell Avenue in Wyoming early Monday. A man...
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
Police say they found Kimberly Goddard, 62, after she went missing Saturday.
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday ahead of the AFC...
VIDEO: Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to Joe Burrow postgame

Latest News

A Golden Alert has been issued for 76-year-old Edward Wischer who was last seen at the Walmart...
Missing Covington man found dead in Lebanon
Franklin County prosecutors plan to dismiss some of the other charges Joshua Trammell faced,...
Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge
A man who was pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to...
NKY man pardoned by Matt Bevin sentenced to 5 years in jail for strangulation charge
Apple Airtag
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her