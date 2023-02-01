Contests
WATCH: Duke Energy substation failure observable from 20+ miles away

More than 2,000 homes are currently without power.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

The strobing pulses appeared green, blue and yellow against the overcast sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Indian Hill to Downtown Cincinnati and into Clermont County.

The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene of a failed power substation near Markley and Dunn roads.

A Duke Energy spokesperson confirms the incident at the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road. They are looking into the cause.

More than 2,000 homes are currently without power. [Outage map]

The fire department said at 8 p.m. the power station was still on fire and unsafe for crews to be near.

An hour later, the department said Markley Road had reopened. Duke Energy is advising there is no danger to the area.

Did you see it from where you live? Submit your photos here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

