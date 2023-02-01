WATCH: Duke Energy substation failure observable from 20+ miles away

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flashes of light appeared in the sky on the Tri-State’s east side Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

The strobing pulses appeared green, blue and yellow against the overcast sky and could be seen from Mariemont to Indian Hill to Downtown Cincinnati and into Clermont County.

Astonishing video of the Duke Energy substation fire in Anderson, observable 20 miles away in Downtown Cincinnati. (If you're wondering why it's green, so are we.) pic.twitter.com/qTP70Uhjr2 — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 1, 2023

The Anderson Fire Department says firefighters are at the scene of a failed power substation near Markley and Dunn roads.

A Duke Energy spokesperson confirms the incident at the substation at Beechmont Avenue and Markley Road. They are looking into the cause.

More than 2,000 homes are currently without power. [Outage map]

The fire department said at 8 p.m. the power station was still on fire and unsafe for crews to be near.

An hour later, the department said Markley Road had reopened. Duke Energy is advising there is no danger to the area.

