Akron teen gets life in prison for murdering man after dispute over a phone

(Source: 19 News)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron teenager who murdered a man in his own home will spend the rest of his life in behind bars, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced now 18-year-old Jalen Butler of Bye Street to life in prison for the murder of 48-year-old Steven Sitts at an Akron home.

Butler pled guilty to the following charges on Jan. 23:

  • Murder with a gun specification
  • Tampering with evidence

He will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years of his sentence.

Butler shot and killed Sitts after a dispute over a phone on Oct. 2, 2021.

He was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Akron Police and a member of a U.S. Marshals Service task force tracked down the teen to a Dayton Street home and arrested him on Oct.11, 2021.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

