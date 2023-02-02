Arrest warrant issued for Bengals Joe Mixon: Court documents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, according to Hamilton County Court records.

The documents state Mixon is wanted for aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a gun at the victim.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” court records read.

The alleged offense happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street on Jan. 21, according to the documents. The Bengals played the Buffalo Bills the following day in Orchard Park, New York.

The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday.

The Bengals said they are aware of the allegations against Mixon.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time,” the Bengals said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.