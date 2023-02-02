Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks off the field following a wild-card...
Joseph Ossai’s sister posts heartfelt message to Bengals fans
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A fire at an Anderson Township Duke Energy substation sent impressive flashes of light into the...
‘It looks like a nuke:’ Substation fire lights up the skies across Cincinnati
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles lineman indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
Man's girlfriend finds child porn on his phone, turns him in
Woman turns in boyfriend after finding 80+ child porn files on his phone

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast, Feb. 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast under new management
Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on...
Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor
Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating...
Punxsutawney Phil’s Groundhog Day prediction: 6 more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil was pulled from his burrow as per Groundhog Day tradition on Thursday.
RAW: Punxsutawney Phil makes prediction.