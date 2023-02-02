Contests
Daughter of Covington man found in Lebanon baffled by his death

‘This doesn’t make sense.’
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington...
The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischer was found in Warren County. according to Covington police. Wischer went missing in late December.
By Candice Hare
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischerman, who went missing from his Covington home in late December, was found Tuesday in Warren County.

Now his family, including daughter Roshaunna Wischer, looking for answers.

“I can’t think of him without smiling, even though he’s not here,” Roshaunna said Wednesday night. “I want people to know how great he was... and how good he was.”

Edward was last seen at a Walmart in Fort Wright, Kentucky around 2 p.m. on Dec. 19.

Roshaunna says he suffered from Sundowner’s Syndrome and dementia. She also says he was in the process of moving in with her when he went missing.

“He was good most days and he knew when not to go somewhere,” she said. “He knew when not to leave the house. He knew when not to call. This doesn’t make sense.”

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove tells us the cause of death is still being investigated.

Roshaunna says her mind is flooded with questions about what happened. In the meantime, she’s working to ensure his legacy lives on by preserving his model train collection. It was a passion of his, and Roshaunna says looking at them makes her feel closer to him.

“Dad would pick out special trains for each of us that he thought was our personality,” she said. “It was special to him in a way that, he just wanted you to know what that train meant to him, and he wanted you to be a part of that.”

Another of Edward’s passions was his classic Ford 11, which Roshaunna says he was in the process of restoring. Now she intends to finish it for him.

The investigation has been turned over to detectives with the Lebanon Police Department.

