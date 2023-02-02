Driver accused of trying to hit police vehicles during chase appears in court

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver accused of trying to hit two police vehicles with officers inside and leading them on a chase up two highways appeared in court Thursday morning.

Cincinnati police arrested Randy Vernatter around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count each of failure to comply with police, obstructing official business and possession of criminal tools.

Police did not specify in court records what type of criminal tools they believe Vernatter had but wrote they were “for the purpose to use in a criminal offense.”

His bond was set at $131,000 during his arraignment Thursday morning.

The Hamilton County grand jury report date will be Monday.

