Filtered sunshine and seasonable Thursday before frigid Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A seasonable air mass arrives Thursday afternoon for a brief stay in the tri-state. With filtered sunshine, temperatures climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s until a cold front moves through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing frigid conditions to end the work week and start the weekend.

Clouds decrease Friday as skies become sunny later in the day with highs only in the mid 20s.

The weekend starts off cold with Saturday morning temperatures in the mid teens and wind chill temperatures in the single digits. As the day progresses, breezy southerly winds will push afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon.

Breezy southwesterly winds will also keep lows Saturday night in the mid 30s a blanket of cloud cover. Even warmer conditions are forecast for Sunday afternoon to end the weekend with highs in the low 50s with decreasing clouds!

Monday will stay warm with sunshine, but clouds move in Tuesday with highs in the mid 50s ahead of rain showers that move into the tri-state Tuesday night and linger into Wednesday. Warmer-than-normal temperatures continue through the middle of February with increasing chances for moisture to move into the Ohio River Valley.

