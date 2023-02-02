Contests
Inmate serving life for ‘brutally strangling’ ex-girlfriend dead in apparent suicide

Brandon Ivy
Brandon Ivy(Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution who was serving a life sentence without parole for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend is dead in an apparent suicide, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Brandon Ivy, 30, was found hanging Tuesday at the state prison off Ohio 63 east of Interstate 75, Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove confirms to FOX19 NOW.

The coroner’s office is investigating along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ivy entered the state prison in August of 2020 after a jury convicted him of aggravated murder, murder, burglary and menacing by stalking.

He “brutally” strangled 53-year-old Stephanie Hunter in her Delaware County apartment on Nov. 22, 2019, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The court also determined he violated his community control in two separate burglary cases.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel asked the court to impose the maximum sentence.

How Ivy “chose to kill Stephanie was personal. It was heinous and it was vengeful,” she pointed out, according to a news release.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

