Kenton County animal shelter vastly overcrowded: ‘We need our community’

The shelter took in nearly twice the amount of dogs in January as it has total capacity for all animals.
(Dekalb County Animal Shelter)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Animal Services in Kenton County are pleading for adoptions and fostering homes as they deal with significant overcrowding.

Director Kelsey Maccombs says animal intake usually slows this time of year. Not so in 2023. Intakes are up, and adoptions are down.

“We are at critical capacity for dogs and are in urgent need of adopters, foster homes, and animal rescues,” said Maccombs. “We need our community now more than ever.”

The shelter is safely equipped to house 60 dogs and 60 cats. But in January alone, it took in 194 animals: 117 dogs and 77 cats.

Maccombs says the shelter took in 52 percent more animals this January compared to the same month last year.

“[Intake] just hasn’t slowed down since last summer,” she said. “It just makes me nervous going into the summer months.”

Cat parents Hayden and Chance helped Thursday by adopting a kitten named “Dorkus.”

“It just makes my heart so warm,” Chance said. “It feels good to give her a home, because they said she was found in Pioneer Park.”

The shelter has extended its $50 adoption special through Feb. 5.

