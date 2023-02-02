Contests
‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Twp, police say

A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Officers are on the scene investigating at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive.

They responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Jim Love.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

