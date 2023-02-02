‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Twp, police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

Officers are on the scene investigating at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive.

They responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Jim Love.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 930, Colerain Police responded to a domestic shooting between two men at the Northgate Meadow Apartments. The victim is being treated at UC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The male shooter is in custody. Police are still investigating the scene. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/teSSc9jfLg — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) February 2, 2023

