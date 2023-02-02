‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Twp, police say
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.
Officers are on the scene investigating at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive.
They responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m., according to police spokesman Jim Love.
The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.